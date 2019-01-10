ENTERTAINMENT

Go Behind The Scenes Of Puppy Bowl XV In These Oh-So-Adorable Photos

Get pumped for the big game this year with some puppy overload.
By Elyse Wanshel
Dan Schachner, aka Dan the Ruff-eree, holds up touchdown-scorer Hank during the filming of the Puppy Bowl in New York City on
Dan Schachner, aka Dan the Ruff-eree, holds up touchdown-scorer Hank during the filming of the Puppy Bowl in New York City on Oct. 16, 2018. The Puppy Bowl is filmed months in advance of the actual Super Bowl.

Hut! Hut! Pup!

On Sunday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. Eastern, Animal Planet will premiere America’s most adorable sporting event — Puppy Bowl XV — for the 15th year.

HuffPost reporters got to stick our noses behind the scenes during the filming of the television fuzz-fest, and we not only grabbed some very good photos but also found out some interesting tidbits about all the players competing on #TeamRuff and #TeamFluff.

For instance, all 93 puppies paw-ticipating in the event, ranging in age from 13 to 26 weeks old, are rescues from 51 shelters in the U.S., including Puerto Rico, as well as from Costa Rica. The fetching lineup includes a shar-pei, Labrador retriever, St. Bernard, a very sleepy corgi and various mixed breeds.

Three disabled pups will also be competing — or adorably tackling other pups while chasing squeaky toys. They include Bumble, a hard-of-hearing and blind Australian shepherd mix, Will, a three-legged doodle mix, and Pippi, a blind Jack Russell mix.

All the furballs you’ll see on TV were adopted last fall, when the special was taped. But they come from some pretty cool shelters, including New York’s Muddy Paws Rescue, which is teaming up with Olympic silver medalist Gus Kenworthy for a special segment that’ll air on game day; and Los Angeles’ Vanderpump Dogs, which was founded by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump.

To get a behind-the-scenes glimpse, check them out below.

  • Double touchdown-scoring dog Gallagher during the filming of the Puppy Bowl in New York City on Oct. 16, 2018.
    Hilary Swift for HuffPost
    Double touchdown-scoring dog Gallagher during the filming of the Puppy Bowl in New York City on Oct. 16, 2018.
  • Buford the basset hound.
    Hilary Swift for HuffPost
    Buford the basset hound.
  • Hilary Swift for HuffPost
  • Clara the corgie takes a nap after the filming of Puppy Bowl XV in New York City.
    Hilary Swift for HuffPost
    Clara the corgie takes a nap after the filming of Puppy Bowl XV in New York City.
  • Hilary Swift for HuffPost
  • Clover rests before going onstage for the filming of Puppy Bowl XV.
    Hilary Swift for HuffPost
    Clover rests before going onstage for the filming of Puppy Bowl XV.
  • Hilary Swift for HuffPost
  • Dixie tries to catch a toy.
    Hilary Swift for HuffPost
    Dixie tries to catch a toy.
  • Abner the Catahoula and Glory the Labrador mix hope for attention while waiting to go onstage.
    Hilary Swift for HuffPost
    Abner the Catahoula and Glory the Labrador mix hope for attention while waiting to go onstage.
  • Hilary Swift for HuffPost
  • Hilary Swift for HuffPost
  • Bella,&nbsp;held by Valerie Moss after being onstage, is a rescue dog from Puerto Rico.
    Hilary Swift for HuffPost
    Bella, held by Valerie Moss after being onstage, is a rescue dog from Puerto Rico.
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Puppies Cute Animals Dogs Animal Planet