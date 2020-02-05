Puppy Starts House Fire, Sits On The Couch And Watches It All Burn

New Mexico fire authorities have given a stern warning to a 9-month-old puppy after he accidentally lit a fire in his owner’s home and nonchalantly watched as the flames grew.

Kahuna, who lives in Los Alamos County, was poking around a corner of his home on Jan. 29 when he knocked over an ironing board and some other items onto a heater grate on the floor, the Los Alamos County Fire Department said in a news release Monday.

The furnace melted some of those items, which seeped into the grate and ignited the blaze.

In a video shared by the fire department, Kahuna and his older partner in crime, Paige, are seen coolly observing as flames creep up in the corner of the room.

Kahuna spends some time watching the fire from his perch on the couch, and Paige is eventually seen strolling out of the room. Luckily, both dogs remained very, very calm and escaped unscathed.

The fire department shared an image of the damage caused by the pyromaniac pooch, along with a reminder for pet owners: Keep items at least 3 feet from heating devices, turn off heaters when they’re unattended and have an escape plan, which it said was “demonstrated perfectly” by Paige in the video.

The fire department also provided an image of the partners in crime. Though Kahuna “declined to comment,” according to its news release, he’s “expected to be enrolled in dog training or Youth Firesetting Prevention and Intervention classes soon!”

