This Tiny Puppy's 'Mustache' Is Probably Better Than Yours

Salvador Dolly the rescue pup is stealing hearts and putting men to shame across the nation with her striking curly “mustache.”
The 5-week-old cutie was born with a black strip of fur across her top lip, bearing resemblance to Spanish artist Salvador Dali and his impressive top lip, and possibly landing her amongst the likes of Tom Selleck, Ron Burgundy and Hulk Hogan in the mustache hall of fame.
The genetically-blessed pup and her 10 siblings are in foster care and looking for forever homes after they were taken in by Hearts and Bones Rescue in Dallas.
