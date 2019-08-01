This Tiny Puppy's 'Mustache' Is Probably Better Than Yours

1 / 15 Kurt Vonnegut

A heavily mustachioed man with a wild mop of curly hair, Slaughterhouse-Five writer Kurt Vonnegut is a scruffy symbol of the '60s and '70s counterculture movement -- something the author touched upon in several of his works. So great was his facial hair that many celebrate <a href="http://www.observer.com/2007/it-s-vonnegut-day" target="_hplink">"Vonnegut Day." </a>The author espoused human kindness and love, and we adore that mustache.