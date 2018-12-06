Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Life

15 Dog Reveals That Are Cuter Than Gender Reveal Parties

Sorry not sorry, expectant parents.
By Brittany Wong
12/06/2018 05:45am ET

Gender reveal parties ― those extravagant get-togethers where expectant parents find out the sex of their baby ― can be pretty polarizing. Not everyone is into them, for a variety of reasons.

One thing everyone can probably agree on, though: dog reveal photoshoots. Below, 15 adorable puppy photo shoots give standard gender reveal pics a run for their money.

1. This couple and their new pupper, Howl
Rust & Bones Photography
Rust & Bones Photography
2. A little rescue puppy named Rey
Photographed by Carlye Allen
Photographed by Carlye Allen
3. This incredibly cute compromise
Lindsay Wise
Lindsay Wise
4. This teeny tiny treasure, Anna
Wildfire Crowns Photography
Wildfire Crowns Photography
5. This forever-homed pupperino, Jackie
Amberlyn Photography
Amberlyn Photography
6. Ramen, a deliciously named (and adorable) shiba inu mix
@RamenDawg
7. It's a ... ridiculously cute pitbull called Chloe!
Kin And Kid Photography
Kin And Kid Photography
8. This Best. Gift. Ever.
B.Lovely Photography
B.Lovely Photography
9. Who needs a boy or a girl when you've got Eleanor the golden doodle?
Still Stories Photography
10. This little nugget named Chummy
Amberlyn Photography
Amberlyn Photography
11. Gunther, the long-haired dachshund!
Lara Thomas
12. This pretty pup, Remi
I Do Graphics LLC
I Do Graphics LLC
I Do Graphics LLC
13. This heckin' cute husky, Blue
Adriana Flor
Adriana Flor
14. This sunlit pupper, Jax
Kayla Polhamus
Kayla Polhamus
15. And finally, this regal gal named Raleigh
Tiffani Anderson Photography
Tiffani Anderson Photography
