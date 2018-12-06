Gender reveal parties ― those extravagant get-togethers where expectant parents find out the sex of their baby ― can be pretty polarizing. Not everyone is into them, for a variety of reasons.
One thing everyone can probably agree on, though: dog reveal photoshoots. Below, 15 adorable puppy photo shoots give standard gender reveal pics a run for their money.
1. This couple and their new pupper, Howl
2. A little rescue puppy named Rey
3. This incredibly cute compromise
Lindsay Wise
4. This teeny tiny treasure, Anna
5. This forever-homed pupperino, Jackie
6. Ramen, a deliciously named (and adorable) shiba inu mix
7. It's a ... ridiculously cute pitbull called Chloe!
8. This Best. Gift. Ever.
9. Who needs a boy or a girl when you've got Eleanor the golden doodle?
10. This little nugget named Chummy
11. Gunther, the long-haired dachshund!
Lara Thomas
12. This pretty pup, Remi
13. This heckin' cute husky, Blue
14. This sunlit pupper, Jax
Kayla Polhamus
15. And finally, this regal gal named Raleigh