What's Hot

There's A Massive Uptick in Searches For This Kind Of Porn

Kate Moss' Sister Defends 'Nepo Babies' And It Does Not Go Well

Arizona To Remove Makeshift Shipping Container Wall From Mexico Border

Ex-Denver Broncos Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dead At Age 31

Black Italian Rugby Player Calls Out Teammates For 'Racist' Secret Santa Gift

‘Cousin Eddie’ Display In Kentucky Leads To Bizarre 911 Call

Rapper Who Used Photo At Jan. 6 Riot For Album Cover Sentenced To Prison

White House: Russia's Wagner Received Arms From North Korea

After 8 Years, Bill Heck Is Back On Broadway And Baring It All

Senate Votes To Add New Protections For Pregnant Workers

I'm A Hoarder In Recovery — And It's Not Like What The TV Show Would Have You Believe

Seoul: North Korean Hackers Stole $1.2B In Virtual Assets

U.S. News
collegeIndianaPurdue University

Purdue University Reprimands Official Who Mocked Asian Languages At Commencement

The faculty senate of Purdue University Northwest has demanded the resignation of Chancellor Thomas Keon despite his apology over his impression.
AP

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University said Thursday its Board of Trustees had formally reprimanded the top official of its northwestern Indiana campuses over his mocking of Asian languages during a recent commencement ceremony.

The faculty senate of Purdue University Northwest has demanded the resignation of Chancellor Thomas Keon despite his apology over his impression of a fake Asian-sounding language during the Dec. 10 event.

The university’s statement released Thursday called Keon’s action an “offhand attempt at humor” that was “extremely offensive and insensitive.” The statement said while the “offensive remark does not reflect a pattern of behavior or a system of beliefs held by Dr. Keon, the Board has made clear to him that a repeat incident of a similar nature would provide grounds for further Board action, including possible dismissal.”

Faculty senate Chairman Thomas Roach said 87% of faculty members who responded to a poll this week voted no-confidence in Keon and questioned why Purdue officials were supporting him.

“No university faculty should be represented by somebody that they don’t accept,” Roach said.

Purdue Northwest has about 9,000 students at campuses in Hammond and Westville.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community