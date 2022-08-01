Home & Living

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Purple Hearts'

An Argentine crime thriller and documentary about a country icon are currently trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Purple Hearts” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The romantic drama tells the story of a struggling musician and a Marine who agree to marry strictly for military benefits but find themselves falling in love for real. Former Disney star Sofia Carson stars.

Next in the current ranking is “The Gray Man,” Ryan Gosling’s new action thriller about a CIA black ops assassin on the run with some damning agency secrets. The film is based on a 2009 novel by Mark Greaney and has received mixed reviews.

"Purple Hearts" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Purple Hearts" on Netflix.

Beyond the top two, there’s an Argentine crime thriller called “Recurrent” and two family-friendly animated movies ― “Sing 2” and “The Sea Beast.”

And on the non-scripted side of things, “Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl” is a new documentary about the legendary country artist. The film follows her humble beginnings in Ontario, rise to stardom, romantic highs and lows and more.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “CHIPS”

9. “Persuasion” (Netflix)

8. “12 Strong”

7. “The Man From Toronto” (Netflix)

6. “Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl”

5. “The Sea Beast” (Netflix)

4. “Recurrence”

3. “Sing 2”

2. “The Gray Man” (Netflix)

1. “Purple Hearts” (Netflix)

