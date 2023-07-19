“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The 2022 Academy Award-nominated animated comedy is a sequel to the 2011 “Shrek” spinoff “Puss in Boots.” Both films focus on the titular feline hero, who is voiced by Antonio Banderas, and his love interest Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek).

Going down the ranking, the second most popular film of the moment is “Ride Along.” The 2014 buddy cop movie stars Kevin Hart and Ice Cube as a security guard hoping to prove to his girlfriend’s police officer brother that he is worthy of her hand. Despite negative reviews, “Ride Along” was a box office success and spawned a sequel in 2016, “Ride Along 2.”

Universal Pictures "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" on Netflix.

As for original films from Netflix, a new action comedy is also trending on the streaming service. “The Out-Laws” premiered on July 7 and stars Adam DeVine as a bank manager who suspects his future in-laws (Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan) might be behind a robbery at his bank during the week of his wedding.

DeVine co-produced the movie along with Adam Sandler and Allen Covert. It’s worth noting that TV and film writers and actors, including those who worked on “The Out-Laws,” are on strike over fair pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

