Ukrainians Shout 'Putin's A D**khead' As Drones Drop Bombs On Kyiv: Reports

Foreign social media accounts were sharing videos showing Ukrainians standing on balconies and in the streets defiantly shouting “Putin is a d**khead” as drones dropped bombs on Kyiv over the weekend.

A local radio station reportedly played the Ukrainian national anthem, a salute to Ukrainians’ indomitable spirit, during the barrage.

The sound of bombs — and screams — can be heard in one video as people shout “Putin’s a dickhead,” “Russian warship, go fuck yourself,” and “glory to Ukraine,” according to reported translations.

In the early hours of 2023, family in Kyiv tell me Ukrainians are chanting “Putin khuylo!” on the streets, explosions in the air all around them. We managed a call to celebrate despite everything. Not sure how the Kremlin still hasn’t grasped these people are immune to terror. — Maxim Tucker (@MaxRTucker) January 1, 2023

Near end of air raid alert during Russian New Year's drone barrage, Kyivites broadcast the Ukrainian anthem (which starts with the words "Ukraine has still not perished")



Others yelled "Putin is a dickhead" and "Russian warship, go fuck yourself!"#StandWithUkraine #Ukraine https://t.co/55KT0OLLQx — 🇺🇦Ukraine Resists a Genocidal War (@ArmedMaidan) January 1, 2023

“Putin’s a dickhead” — “Putin khuylo!” — is a popular phrase in Ukraine, which grew from a football chant in 2014.

The “Russian warship” phrase originated from a Ukrainian sailor stationed on Snake Island who was part of a group that refused to surrender to Russian forces early in the war.

Putin the dickhead pic.twitter.com/0jMgW6jTrS — Ana Barbosa (@AnaB4004) January 1, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued an emotional condemnation of Russia in a New Year’s Eve address. He said the “terrorist state” will never be forgiven for its brutal bombing of Ukraine. He accused Russians of being in league with the “devil,” and vowed that the “inhuman will not win.”

Zelenskyy said in a video address Sunday in Ukraine: “Our sense of unity and authenticity, life itself, contrasts with the fear that prevails in Russia. They are afraid. You can feel it,” he added. “And they are right to be afraid, because they are losing.”

“We are together,” said Zelenskyy. “They are together only in fear.”