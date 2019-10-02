“We have been clear: We will not tolerate foreign interference in our elections,” Pompeo said in a statement on Monday. “The United States will continue to push back against malign actors who seek to subvert our democratic processes.”

The secretary made the comment after it was revealed he listened in on Trump’s July phone call pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

Putin on Wednesday also commented on the phone call and claimed he had encouraged the White House to release details about his own conversation with Trump last year in Helsinki.

“When there were attempts to launch a scandal regarding my meeting with Trump in Helsinki — we directly told the administration to just publish it. If somebody wants to know something — just publish it, we don’t mind,” Putin said. “I assure you there was nothing to that would have compromised President Trump there.”