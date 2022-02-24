Vladimir Putin Invades Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an invasion of Ukraine in a speech broadcast Thursday morning local time.

Putin had previously said that eastern regions of Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists should be treated as independent and approved a military deployment into the country in what U.S. officials called an invasion.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that Moscow had launched an “unprovoked and unjustified attack.” Biden added late Wednesday from the White House that he would soon make an address on the situation and unveil new U.S. punishments for Putin on top of the financial sanctions he had announced in coordination with American allies earlier in the week.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring... the world will hold Russia accountable,” Biden said. “Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.”

Biden spoke with his top national security advisers and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the Russian assault unfolded.

More than 150,000 Russian troops have amassed along Ukraine’s borders in recent weeks.

Reporters in Ukrainian cities began reporting explosions shortly after the conclusion of Putin’s broadcast ― including in the country’s densely populated capital, Kyiv, and the crucial port city of Odessa.

I’m hearing booms in Kharkiv. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) February 24, 2022

Explosions in Kyiv — Neil Hauer (@NeilPHauer) February 24, 2022

Adding to the list, CNN team in Odessa heard two groups of explosions about 20 minutes apart. So that's in the north, east and south. All three sides where Russia had mustered troops. — Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) February 24, 2022

Experts and Ukrainian officials said the broad Russian offensive would likely cause massive humanitarian suffering.