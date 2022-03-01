Russian President Vladimir Putin gets the skull and crossbones treatment in street artist Pegasus’ new piece.

“Danger To Life,” blares the creation of Chicago-born Pegasus, whose real name is Chris Turner. The artist painted the street art in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his home city of London over the weekend.

Advertisement

Pegasus said he was “just lost for words” over the invasion and felt compelled to stand in solidarity with Ukrainians, if only artistically.

“Putin in my eyes is a ruthless and lethal leader, so a skull and crossbones was the best way for me to express that thought in the form of an image,” he told HuffPost.

Pegasus

“The world is watching Vladimir Putin’s senseless taste for blood with disgust,” he added. “Putin has oppressed his people, but he cannot silence us. I am one of millions who stand in solidarity with Ukraine and hope for a peaceful end to this unprovoked and unjustified war.”

Pegasus

Produced or seen some street art that sends a message? Email your images and information to lee.moran@huffpost.com or direct message via Instagram.