In 2011, a “secret society” of puzzle-solving devotees became dedicated to tackling various puzzles carefully crafted by a mysterious individual (or individuals) simply referred to as “M” — thus began a sleuthing online adventure. M claimed that the society of solvers initially came about within the halls of his beloved alma mater, where M would, like a thief in the night, slip in and out of halls placing clues underneath the doors of various friends’ dorm rooms. These cryptic notes prompted the recipients to solve logical puzzles known as theorems, and once the theorems became known online, the fascination around The Master Theorem grew into cult-like lore as more solvers got in on the fun.The weekly online puzzles, which would alternate from picture puzzles to more complicated riddles, eventually ceased, leaving fans to wonder what was next for M. Then, in 2019 M published "The Master Theorem," shifting M’s famed theorems into book form so that anyone could try them out. Take a crack at them to see if you’re clued in enough to be one of the “secret society of solvers” and test your brain skills on this collection of some of M’s best (and new) mysteries, which include “escape room-like puzzles” and “creative brain teasers,” according to the book’s publisher.