In a modern world that’s dominated by screen time, reverting to a good old-fashioned puzzle for a source of entertainment can be a much-needed reprieve for anyone looking to unwind and keep their brain active. In addition to offering countless hours of unplugged amusement, working on printed puzzles and brain teasers may even have an effect on preserving cognitive function and improving mood.
HuffPost recently spoke with the director of clinical services at Alzheimer’s Los Angeles, Zina Paris, who said that the jury is still out on whether there’s enough concrete evidence to prove that engaging in brain-training activities alone can help prevent conditions like dementia. She did say, however, that it certainly doesn’t hurt. “I think it’s one of the ways that you can stay mentally alert and active,” Paris said.
Other experts we’ve formerly spoken to point to the meditative, de-stressing and mental health benefits of doing jigsaw puzzles, for instance. Psychotherapist Jenny Maenpaa spoke to the ways these mind-stimulating activities “build and maintain neuroplasticity, the ability to stay flexible and active.”
Crosswords, Sudoku, twisty crimes to solve, seek-and-finds or memory exercises are all examples of the mental workouts that can be found in the upcoming selection of unique and bestselling puzzle books for you to try your hand at this summer and beyond.
"The Master Theorem - A Book of Puzzles, Intrigue and Wit" by M.
In 2011, a “secret society” of puzzle-solving devotees became dedicated to tackling various puzzles carefully crafted by a mysterious individual (or individuals) simply referred to as “M” — thus began a sleuthing online adventure. M claimed that the society of solvers initially came about within the halls of his beloved alma mater, where M would, like a thief in the night, slip in and out of halls placing clues underneath the doors of various friends’ dorm rooms. These cryptic notes prompted the recipients to solve logical puzzles known as theorems, and once the theorems became known online, the fascination around The Master Theorem grew into cult-like lore as more solvers got in on the fun.The weekly online puzzles, which would alternate from picture puzzles to more complicated riddles, eventually ceased, leaving fans to wonder what was next for M. Then, in 2019 M published "The Master Theorem," shifting M’s famed theorems into book form so that anyone could try them out. Take a crack at them to see if you’re clued in enough to be one of the “secret society of solvers” and test your brain skills on this collection of some of M’s best (and new) mysteries, which include “escape room-like puzzles” and “creative brain teasers,” according to the book’s publisher.
"Murdle: Volume 1" by G.T. Karber
This national bestselling game book series was created by G.T. Karber, a mystery writer and the grandson of a former detective for the FBI. Possibly inspired by his upbringing, Karber’s “Murdle” was recently named Book of the Year at the British Book Awards
and, similar to M’s "The Master Theorem,"
which is also on this list, Karber’s puzzling quest was an online creation in its initial form before becoming a book series after his website grew in popularity. Now his game book contains a collection of addictive murder mysteries you have to solve through logic and puzzles, using Sudoku-like grids and clues that allow you to find the ghastly killer from the safety of your own home.
"The Mindfulness Puzzle Book" by Dr. Gareth Moore
Dr. Gareth Moore, a man The Sun dubbed "Britain's King of Puzzles,” has written more than 250 bestselling international puzzle and brain-training books geared toward a range of age groups. As a former board member of the World Puzzle Federation
(an organization that’s very serious about puzzles) and former director of the UK Puzzle Association
, Moore is an enthusiastic advocate for the benefits of puzzles. He believes they can aid in relaxing your brain and helping keep it sharp. “The Mindfulness Puzzle Book” is a bestselling collection turned into a book series of meditative puzzles and “brain-training activities” that are meant to not only de-stress but also to hopefully inspire the reader.
"F*ck I'm Bored!" by Tamara L. Adams
Tamara L. Adam’s funny and riotous “F*ck I’m Bored” features 100 “F*cking Adult Activities” that assuredly aren’t for kids and are stimulating for the brain. Readers can try their wits at this collection of puzzles, coloring pages, Sudoku, mazes, word scrambles, spot-the-difference games and more, all brimming with inappropriate language but also with humor. The intro alone could make anyone blush, and by Page 3, you might learn some new descriptors for your ex, but you’ll also be chuckling your way through every creative maze and brain-teasing page.
"Criminal Mind Puzzles" by Brain Games
Are you obsessed with crime dramas or murder mystery podcasts? Do you secretly believe you could have or should become a detective? In the spiral-bound “Criminal Mind Puzzles,” you can finally test your sleuthing skills with over 120 head-scratching cases and crime-themed puzzles. To solve these various mysteries, readers must decipher codes, complete memory quizzes and brain teasers, along with true-crime cryptograms and even pictures of crime scenes to decipher what’s missing.
"The Big Book of Sudoku" by Parragon Books
The origin of this mathematical strategy game possibly dates back to the 18th century, but it wasn’t coined as Sudoku until the 1980s in Japan, according to the game’s official website
. After rising to peak popularity in the early 2000s, puzzle lovers couldn’t get enough of the grid-style game that doesn’t require any calculation or advanced math skills, only simple logic to complete the partially filled rows and columns with numbers while avoiding repeating digits.In "The Big Book of Sudoku"
by Parragon Books, fans of the game at all levels will be able to test their brain power against 540 challenges. According to the publisher, the book offers four levels of difficulty, from “Warm-Up, Challenging, Tough, and the ultimate ‘Samurai Sudoku.’”
“House Plants and Hot Sauce: A Seek-and-Find Book for Grown-Ups” by Sally Nixon
Much like “Where’s Waldo” but for grownups or a modern-day spinoff of the 1990s “I Spy” books, “House Plants and Hot Sauce” is a seek-and-find book with saucy and contemporary illustrations for adults. What began as a daily challenge for illustrator Sally Nixon on Instagram led to a publishing deal with Chronicle Books and a subsequent collection of cheeky and fun puzzle books. In this installment, Nixon illustrates the day-to-day life of a character she calls Jane. According to the publisher, each page shows Jane doing things like “brunch with friends” or “shopping for succulents,” and the reader must find hidden items like “seven red jello shots” or a “tiny well dressed dog.”
“The Official Dune Coloring Book” by Ace Books inspired by Frank Herbert
This official “Dune” adult coloring book is based on the bestselling science-fiction novel and its sequels by Frank Herbert. Among the 44 original illustrations, you can color in your own Gaius Helen Mohiam, spend hours filling in Duke Leto Atreides and even pick which shades of blue and green to perfectly render the Dune world’s most peculiar creatures. Aside from the nostalgia of grabbing a box of Crayola crayons and sitting down to color, this can be an excellent way to promote mindfulness, relaxation and relieve stress.