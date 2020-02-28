Monty Python And The Foreign Object: Vets Pull Something Out -- And Keep Pulling

A pet snake in Australia needed some emergency care after it swallowed an entire towel earlier this month.

A video posted on social media by Sydney’s Small Animal Specialist Hospital showed how vets saved the pet, who is named Monty. The 10-foot-long, 18-year-old female jungle carpet python was given anesthesia and scanned to find the towel, the organization wrote on Facebook.

Dr. Olivia Clarke of the hospital’s avian and exotics department then sent forceps in through an endoscope to grab the towel and pull it.

As the video above shows, she had to keep pulling.

Both snake and towel are now doing well.

“Monty was discharged from hospital the same day and her owner reports she is back to her happy, hungry self,” the hospital wrote on Facebook.