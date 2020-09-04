GOP Candidate Who Touts QAnon Posts Photo Seemingly Threatening Democrats With Rifle

Republican House candidate and QAnon follower Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a photo of herself holding a rifle next to images of Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.).

“Squad’s worst nightmare,” Greene wrote on the Facebook caption Friday, referring to the three progressive lawmakers. “Hate America leftists want to take this country down. Our country is on the line. America needs fighters who speak the truth. We need strong conservative Christians to go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country apart. Americans must take our country back. SAVE AMERICA. STOP SOCIALISM. DEFEAT THE DEMOCRATS!”

Rep. Omar tweeted about the image, calling the post “incitement.”

“Posting a photo with an assault rifle next to the faces of three women of color is not advertising. It’s incitement,” Omar tweeted. “There are already death threats in response to this post.”

Andy Stone, a communications spokesperson for Facebook, said that the photo had been removed for violating the company’s policies.

Greene, who’s favored to win an open seat in Georgia’s heavily Republican 14th Congressional District, has promoted the QAnon conspiracy that falsely posits a dark web exists of Satanic pedophiles who have infiltrated the highest levels of media, entertainment and government.

Green has been proudly endorsed by President Donald Trump, and in previous Facebook posts has referred to Black Americans as “slaves to the Democratic Party,” and said that billionaire philanthropist George Soros is a Nazi.

After Facebook removed the post, Greene offered no apology. Instead, she said she will give away the gun in the photo that “triggered so many leftists.”

