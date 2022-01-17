Some QAnon Believers Think JFK Disguised Himself As Trump At Arizona Rally

Apparently, there is no conspiracy theory too wild for some QAnon followers.

Case in point: Members of a QAnon group based in Dallas have floated the theory that John F. Kennedy is not only alive, but disguised himself as former President Donald Trump over the weekend to attend a rally in Florence, Arizona.

Advertisement

As evidence, the group’s leader, Michael Protzman, claims Trump appeared to be shorter than he should have been, Vice News reported.

“You could tell it wasn’t Trump,” Protzman said in a live chat excerpted below, referring to a moment where the former president invited Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to the stage.

In a live chat Michael Protzman -48 talks about the Trump rally and explains that Kari Lake was endorsed by JFK and that JFK was disguised as Trump. pic.twitter.com/KbMTAbvT6B — 2022 Karma (@2022_Karma) January 16, 2022

However, Ron Watkins, who many people believe started the QAnon movement, claimed there was no body double at the rally ― just Trump.

Ron is in a live chat and was just asked if it was the real Trump at the rally. pic.twitter.com/LchVQqbhkV — 2022 Karma (@2022_Karma) January 16, 2022

Kennedy wasn’t the only dead celebrity supposedly supporting Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in Arizona, as one of Protzman’s followers also claimed he saw Tupac Shakur and Kobe Bryant.

Advertisement

A lot of QAnons look for anything that can prove their theories and beliefs.

Here we have some who believe these two people were JFK and Carolyn.



While Pryme Minister who is a part of -48 group posted a picture saying he saw Tupac and Kobe Bryant behind Trump. pic.twitter.com/GWWdAqNh7D — 2022 Karma (@2022_Karma) January 16, 2022