Some QAnon Believers Think JFK Disguised Himself As Trump At Arizona Rally

Apparently, there is no conspiracy theory too wild for some QAnon followers.
Case in point: Members of a QAnon group based in Dallas have floated the theory that John F. Kennedy is not only alive, but disguised himself as former President Donald Trump over the weekend to attend a rally in Florence, Arizona.
As evidence, the group’s leader, Michael Protzman, claims Trump appeared to be shorter than he should have been, Vice News reported.
“You could tell it wasn’t Trump,” Protzman said in a live chat excerpted below, referring to a moment where the former president invited Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to the stage.
However, Ron Watkins, who many people believe started the QAnon movement, claimed there was no body double at the rally ― just Trump.
Kennedy wasn’t the only dead celebrity supposedly supporting Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in Arizona, as one of Protzman’s followers also claimed he saw Tupac Shakur and Kobe Bryant.
QAnon has claimed a connection to Kennedy before, previously suggesting that he and his son John F. Kennedy Jr. would somehow rise from the dead to help Trump reclaim the presidency.