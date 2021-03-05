Twitter Users Mock QAnon As Biggest Trump Prophecy Yet Falls Apart

Right-wing conspiracy theorists were disappointed on Thursday when a QAnon cult prophecy about former President Donald Trump returning to power failed to occur.
Members of the group believed Trump would take office again on March 4, which was the traditional Inauguration Day date until 1933. In response, security was increased around the U.S. Capitol and the House wrapped up business on Wednesday amid concerns over the potential for new violence in the area.
Instead, nothing happened. No inauguration. No crowds. And no Trump. This inspired #TrumpInauguration and similar hashtags to trend in mocking “celebration” of the non-event:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter