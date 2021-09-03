'QAnon Shaman' Has Pleaded Guilty For His Role In The Capitol Siege

Win McNamee via Getty Images Jacob Chansley, also known as the "QAnon Shaman," has pleaded guilty in connection with the Capitol siege.

The horned Donald Trump enthusiast known as the “QAnon Shaman” pleaded guilty Friday in connection with his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Chansley pleaded guilty to one felony count of his indictment: obstruction of an official proceeding. The first Capitol defendant sentenced under that same charge received eight months in prison. Chansley has served nearly that amount of time already, and his lawyer said he would be pushing for release until he’s formally sentenced.

Chansley’s lawyer, an eccentric attorney from St. Louis who has planned a virtual press conference after Chansley’s guilty plea, said Thursday that his client no longer wishes to be affiliated with “Q,” the sprawling conspiracy theory that posits that Trump was saving children from some sort of cannibalistic sex trafficking ring.

Police officers are holding them steps away from the Senate chamber, which is locked. Senators are inside. I see a few confederate flags. pic.twitter.com/YI7X7KmuUG — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Chansley, with his distinctive attire, was one of the first people arrested in connection with the Capitol attack and one of the most covered. His requests for organic food while in jail received an onslaught of media coverage, as did his lawyer’s declaration that the people who stormed the Capitol were “fucking short bus people.” He was a regular presence at Trump rallies in Arizona in the lead-up to the 2019 election. He spent two years in the Navy, leaving as a supply clerk seaman apprentice.

The FBI has made at least 600 arrests in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, and hundreds more cases are in the works.