Qatar Airport Officers Are Charged After Invasive Strip Searches Of Female Passengers

The newborn’s mother and father are both from “Asian countries,” prosecutors said. In Qatar, that typically means nations in South Asia, a source of a large number of migrant workers.

Officials have charged the mother with attempted murder. She is currently in another country and officials are working with international authorities to “arrest the fugitive convict.” She could face up to 15 years in prison If she’s extradited and found guilty.

The father of the newborn, believed to still be in Qatar, told authorities that the mother had sent him a photo of the newborn and told him she was abandoning the baby, Al Jazeera reported.

It’s illegal to have sex outside of marriage in the ultraconservative nation, and migrant women who become pregnant out of wedlock risk imprisonment, driving some to abandon their babies.