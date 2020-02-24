'Best Day Of His Life:' Bullying Victim Quaden Bayles Leads Out All-Star Rugby Team

Comedian Brad Williams, who was also born with achondroplasia, launched a GoFundMe Page to raise money for Quaden and his mom to visit Disneyland in Los Angeles. The page quickly surpassed its $10,000 goal and as of Sunday, has raised more than $460,000. Williams said all additional money raised would go towards anti-bullying charities.

After being targeted by trolls over the weekend, Bayles removed the original Facebook video and privatized her and Quaden’s Instagram profiles.