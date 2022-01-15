New Jersey Residents Evacuated As 11-Alarm Fire Rages At Chemical Plant

Residents were evacuated Friday night after an 11-alarm fire erupted in a chemical plant close to downtown Passaic, New Jersey.

The roof of the Qualco chemical plant collapsed, and the building was expected to be a total loss, according to fire officials.

Advertisement

Hundreds of firefighters from Passaic and surrounding towns were still battling the blaze into Saturday morning. The flames and smoke were visible for about 10 miles.

Qualco, about 13 miles west of Manhattan, makes chlorine for pools and spas. Plastics and pallets were also stored on site, according to officials. The blaze also engulfed nearby Majestic Industries, which manufactures casino furniture.

Passaic 10th Alarm Struck Passaic Street & Route 21 - Total Collapse just now. 10 Arial Ladders working at this time. Heavy fire throughout main fire building. Protecting Exposures. pic.twitter.com/iuZL1xt2dc — NorthJersey FireNews (@NJFires) January 15, 2022

Officials feared the potential risk of toxic fumes on workers and residents near the fire, so nearby streets were closed and some residents were evacuated in Passaic, which has a population of about 70,000.

Some chlorine tablets had burned by late Friday night, but the fire had not yet reached the main chlorine storage section, said Passaic Mayor Hector Lora. “If the fire were to hit the main chemical plant, it would obviously create issues beyond what our immediate resources would be able to resolve,” he added at a Facebook Live press conference.

Advertisement

Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost Jr. said the situation was being closely monitored.

More on Passaic chemical plant: fire chief says partial collapse in building of origin, which was used for storage of plastics and pallets. But the portion of the structure where the chlorine was stored “seems to be under control.” Building was vacant. @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/GsGJOwVilO — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) January 15, 2022

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy advised area residents to keep windows closed, but videos on social media showed people standing in the streets, watching the blaze and taking photos.

We urge everyone in Passaic to stay safe as firefighters battle a large eight-alarm fire at a chemical plant off of Route 21. If you live nearby, keep your windows closed. Praying for the safety of our first responders on the scene. https://t.co/70QQwbyqzt — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 15, 2022

“There have been bad fires, but this is the worst that I’ve ever seen,” Lora told NorthJersey.com. “It is an extremely difficult and challenging fire. It is not anywhere near under control,” he said late Friday.

Drove by the chemical plant fire on rt 21 in passaic. Absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/CNKPhsPUMn — miews (@YOits_Mariah) January 15, 2022

One firefighter was hospitalized after he was hit in the face with debris, Trentacost said. Slips and falls were also reported in the frigid temperatures as the water quickly froze on the ground. No other serious injuries had yet been reported.

Advertisement

Officials won’t be able to search for a cause of the fire until it’s safe to examine the plant.

WATCH: Massive 7-alarm fire at chemical plant in Passaic, New Jersey; nearby residents being evacuated pic.twitter.com/3fsd3pu9BB — BNO News (@BNONews) January 15, 2022