Quarantine “Bachelor” News & A Chat With Kelz Dyke

The hosts of “Here To Make Friends In Quarantine” — including Claire Fallon, back from maternity leave! — break down this week in “Bachelor” news, including still more Peter/Madi drama, the state of Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron’s relationship and Clare Crawley’s warning to her upcoming “Bachelorette” suitors. They also pick their frontrunners to win “Listen To Your Heart,” which has become a full-fledged singing competition show. Plus, listen to an excerpt of their exclusive interview with Kelz Dyke from Netflix’s “Too Hot To Handle.”