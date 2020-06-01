A lot of conflicting ideas have been hurled at bang enthusiasts and novices alike over the course of shelter-in-place orders ― hairstylists warning against cutting them yourself, other stylists offering tips on how to do it, and no shortage of memes warning about the risk of the at-home cut.

It’s been a roller coaster.

But some comfort can be taken in the fact that we’re not alone. Not when we pick up the scissors, not when we fantasize over a fringe and not when we mess up our own heads of hair.

Below, 17 too-true tweets about the temptation of lockdown bangs that far too many of us can relate to. Plus, one vivid Instagram that will certainly convince you to keep following shelter-in-place orders.

What my coworkers see during a conference call three weeks into quarantine after I’ve cut my own hair #TigerKing #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/9irninJKma — wileekylee (@wileekylee) March 23, 2020

Quarantine bangs: who wore it better pic.twitter.com/WwBUyEqgUE — Tashas[E]v (@TashasEv) May 25, 2020

My reason for not watching Normal People? I don't want to be tricked into becoming so obsessed with Daisy Edgar-Jones's perfect haircut that I end up cutting myself quarantine bangs. — Silvia Killingsworth (@silviakillings) May 27, 2020

my favourite thing about these weird times is that when you get on the wines alone on a saturday night and cut your own fringe you know that this time, you're not the only one. — rose (@roseybish) May 23, 2020

On a scale of constantly weeping to cutting your own bangs, how is everyone feeling today? ✂️ #NormalPeople pic.twitter.com/s2lZpIz84T — Normal People (@normalpeople) May 5, 2020

honestly seeing dakota johnson's perfect bangs whilst in lockdown is an attack https://t.co/2Z9KkPgMjz — Jamie Alyson Feldman (@RealGirlProject) May 12, 2020

I trimmed my own bangs last night. It went just as well as you’d expect... #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/k44F1dqu6H — Melissa Gilligan (@MeliGilligan) March 18, 2020

Waaaayy tooooo late pic.twitter.com/A0ttODNGEh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 30, 2020

trying new things with my hair during coronavirus lockdown pic.twitter.com/6PSruMK4tD — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 24, 2020

i will not succumb to quarantine and end up getting bangs, i will not succumb to quarantine and end up getting bangs — n i k 🦋 (@pimpnikkii) May 27, 2020

quarantine has me thinking many different deep thoughts, such as "should i be a lawyer?" "am i waste of human life?" "should i get bangs?" "how much peanut butter is too much?" — taylor (@walkthemunoz) May 28, 2020

When people give themselves bangs in quarantine pic.twitter.com/BFnfd4ICvs — Nick Roberts (@anxious_baker_) May 28, 2020

I have passed the cutting bangs stage and moved right into the considering a home perm stage of quarantine. Get on my level. — Divergent Mama (@Divergentmama) April 21, 2020

Great I was mentally steering clear of wanting quarantine bangs and now Marianne looks so fucking angelic in normal people and fuck — Patricia Camerota (@pacamer_) April 30, 2020

What's interesting is that me cutting my own bangs does not produce the same result as Bella Hadid cutting her own bangs — mimi (@mklsqxoxo) May 21, 2020

Don’t cut your own bangs, and don’t rely on the government. — Alex Clark 💖🇺🇸 (@yoalexrapz) May 19, 2020