The Best Quarantine Birthday Gifts For Adults In Our Socially Distant Times

Cheers to celebrating (from a distance, of course).

These weird times call for quarantine birthday gifts that'll make the day special for your far away friend.&nbsp;
Even though you won’t be blowing out candles IRL, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate a quarantine birthday.

When a birthday comes up, you’re probably longing for the days before long distance. While you can always toast with alcohol delivered right to your door or order a pastry on Postmates to get to your faraway friends, sometimes you want an adult birthday gift that’s a bit more memorable than a sip or a bite.

You’ve been finding face masks and keeping your distance, but the months away from friends, family and coworkers might have meant missing out on IRL birthday parties.

The HuffPost Finds team has been there, too. For our collective birthday month in May, we went ahead and splurged (probably too much). But it got us thinking: What gifts are appropriate to give during quarantine birthdays?

We decided to find quarantine birthday gifts for you when you’re scratching your head trying to figure out what to give to a loved one right now. You could always check out our guide to online museum gift shops for one-of-a-kind finds or support a Black artist by making a gift of some of their artwork.

From a birthday cake candle that they can wish upon to a planter for friends who spend their days becoming full-on plant parents, these birthday gifts are perfect for these weird times.

Check out these quarantine birthday gifts that you can send from far away.

1
A birthday cake candle to make a wish
Catbird
Not to fan the flames, but this candle's sure to be a favorite. Find it for $20 at Catbird.
2
A getaway bag for your travel partner in crime
Amazon
It's perfect for the trip you two have wanted to go on for a while. Find it for $78 at Amazon.
3
A beer table for socially distant outdoor time
Uncommon Goods
You won't overspend on happy hour now. Find it for $58 at Uncommon Goods. Keep in mind it's back-ordered until July 31.
4
A pillow for the person who somehow posts every single day
Shopbop
Seriously, how do they do it? Find it for $74 at Shopbop.
5
A planter for the friend who's really gotten into gardening
If her passion as a plant parent has been blossoming, she'll definitely need more pots. Find it for $24 at Anthropologie. You can even throw in a plant pop, too.
6
An out-of-this-world silk mask for someone who needs some shut-eye
Brooklinen
She did do another trip around the sun, after all. Find it for $29 at Brooklinen.
7
An at-home foot bath for someone who misses her trips to the spa
Urban Outfitters
Now, she can have some much-needed R&R. Find it for $25 at Urban Outfitters.
8
A puzzle that's a piece of cake
Shopbop
It doubles as delicious (but please, don't eat it). Find it for $15 at Shopbop.
9
A travel hammock for weekend getaways
Urban Outfitters
You can easily throw this hammock in a backyard for a weekend away. Find it for $35 at Urban Outfitters.
10
A set of classy AF champagne glasses
Nordstrom
They'll owe you a drink afterward. Find the set for $35 at Nordstrom.
11
A Book of the Month membership for those missing the library
Book of the Month
Your bibliophile bestie might be going through it, so a new book might make her feel better. Find memberships at Book of the Month starting at $50.
12
A banner to remember
ThePartyAvenue / Etsy
It hasn't been a banner year, but hopefully this banner makes it all a little better. Find it for $25 on Etsy.
13
"Animal Crossing," so she can finally visit your virtual island
Walmart
Now go get those turnips. Find it for $60 at Walmart.
14
An art print that says, "I'm just a phone call away"
Rifle Paper Co.
Or text, whichever works for you. Find it for $24 at Rifle Paper Co.
15
A neon flamingo for the friend who's the life of the party
Urban Outfitters
It'll be the highlight of her day. Find it for $18 at Urban Outfitters.
16
A necklace for someone who's always looking on the bright side
Amazon
Or a reminder that you've always got her back. Find it for $38 at Amazon.
17
A laptop desk so she can take calls from bed
Amazon
It's perfect for being productive in bed. Find it for $33 at Amazon.
18
A set of face masks for your next socially distant get-together
BaubleBar
Everyone needs a mask nowadays, so she'll appreciate your thoughtfulness, especially for ones that are this pretty. Find the set of two for $12 at BaubleBar.
19
An apron for those who are practically chefs now
Anthropologie
And it's a good way to tell her to get in her veggies. Find it for $32 at Anthropologie.
20
Ornaments for the foodie who's far away
Food52
And these are ideal for those who are always in the holiday spirit. Even in the middle of summer. Find them for $24 to $58, depending on which one you pick.
21
A water bottle with the promise of pizza
Amazon
We all need something to look forward to. Find it for $21 at Amazon.
22
A meal from one of her favorite restaurants
Goldbelly
Goldbelly will leave her belly full — delivering food from, well, just about anywhere. These cupcakes are from Nadia Cakes in Minnesota. Check out Goldbelly.
23
A sporty mug for the person who longs for sports
Uncommon Goods
Just don't dunk your breakfast too hard. Find it for $25 at Uncommon Goods.
24
An ancient Egypt-inspired cat sculpture for museum lovers
The Met Store
While museums might be closed, you can bring the gift shop to them. Find it for $35 at The Met Store.
25
A feelings jar for some emotional support
Urban Outfitters
For those best buds. Find it for $20 at Urban Outfitters. Keep in mind it's on back order until September.
