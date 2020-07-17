The HuffPost Finds team has been there, too. For our collective birthday month in May, we went ahead and splurged (probably too much). But it got us thinking: What gifts are appropriate to give during quarantine birthdays?
We decided to find quarantine birthday gifts for you when you’re scratching your head trying to figure out what to give to a loved one right now. You could always check out our guide to online museum gift shops for one-of-a-kind finds or support a Black artist by making a gift of some of their artwork.
From a birthday cake candle that they can wish upon to a planter for friends who spend their days becoming full-on plant parents, these birthday gifts are perfect for these weird times.
Check out these quarantine birthday gifts that you can send from far away.