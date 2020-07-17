HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost These weird times call for quarantine birthday gifts that'll make the day special for your far away friend.

Even though you won’t be blowing out candles IRL, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate a quarantine birthday.

When a birthday comes up, you’re probably longing for the days before long distance. While you can always toast with alcohol delivered right to your door or order a pastry on Postmates to get to your faraway friends, sometimes you want an adult birthday gift that’s a bit more memorable than a sip or a bite.

You’ve been finding face masks and keeping your distance, but the months away from friends, family and coworkers might have meant missing out on IRL birthday parties.

The HuffPost Finds team has been there, too. For our collective birthday month in May, we went ahead and splurged (probably too much). But it got us thinking: What gifts are appropriate to give during quarantine birthdays?

We decided to find quarantine birthday gifts for you when you’re scratching your head trying to figure out what to give to a loved one right now. You could always check out our guide to online museum gift shops for one-of-a-kind finds or support a Black artist by making a gift of some of their artwork.

From a birthday cake candle that they can wish upon to a planter for friends who spend their days becoming full-on plant parents, these birthday gifts are perfect for these weird times.