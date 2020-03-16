WEIRD NEWS

Housebound Pet Owners Share Hilarious Cat Photos During Coronavirus Pandemic

The hashtag #QuarantineCats took off on Twitter Monday.

Self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic isn’t going to be easy, but some people are finding simple pleasures under the circumstance.

Case in point: On Monday, many cat owners posted photos of their felines on Twitter and, in the process, turned #quarantinecats into a trending term.

The posts range from the adorable to the hilarious (often at the same time).

