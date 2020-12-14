HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost 2020 was strange but these quarantine gifts might help make some sense of the times we're living in.

It would be an understatement to just say that this year has been unusual.

This year has been a lot of things — unprecedented, unpredictable, uneasy — but, at least, it’s almost officially over. There are lots of us ready to rip off our 2020 calendars off the wall.

Now that the holidays are here, you might be looking for gifts that celebrate the end of this long, long, long year. This holiday season though, you might be struggling to think of a gift to give that someone will actually use during these strange times.