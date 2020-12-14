HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
It would be an understatement to just say that this year has been unusual.
This year has been a lot of things — unprecedented, unpredictable, uneasy — but, at least, it’s almost officially over. There are lots of us ready to rip off our 2020 calendars off the wall.
In just one year, Cottagecore grew in popularity, socially distanced sex toys became a thing and chess is hot now thanks to “The Queen’s Gambit.” Let’s not even get into how everyone was talking about “Tiger King” back in March and the tie-dye trend that took over the month of May.
Of course, the year couldn’t be complete without the rise of “pandemic products” like social distancing merch to remind those around you to stay away and quarantine birthday banners for parties over on Zoom. Yes, you can even buy prayer candles with Anthony Fauci’s face on them.
Now that the holidays are here, you might be looking for gifts that celebrate the end of this long, long, long year. This holiday season though, you might be struggling to think of a gift to give that someone will actually use during these strange times.
We did a little shopping for quarantine gift ideas that are practical and that anyone on your list would appreciate opening up, including a UV cleaner for germy screens, wall calendar for a better 2021 and no-touch tool to use in public.
Take a look: