18 Photos Of Disastrous Quarantine Haircuts You Need To See

All over the world, people are sheltering in place due to the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, many people are seeing their true (hair) colors shining through, and for others it’s growing to great lengths.

While many stylists strongly advise against giving ourselves haircuts, some people are just not willing to let nature run its course. Their options are limited: Cut your own hair, have whomever you’re quarantined with cut your hair or, well, that’s pretty much it.

And those are both risky choices in their own ways:

I just gave my husband his first #coronacut aaaaaand now I know why people are projecting divorce rates to skyrocket post-pandemic. — hafs' (@hafs__) April 15, 2020

The risky activity has even inspired its own Instagram account, aptly named Corona Cuts, which chronicles and features user-haircuts. The results, as you can probably imagine, are all over the map. Some are good, some are bad, some are worse. But we have to give these people props for taking matters into their own hands, quite literally.

After all, it’s just hair, right?

Below, 18 brave souls don their DIY ’dos:

I mean, a global pandemic is bad news for a lot of businesses, but it is REALLY bad news for my barber... 💇‍♂️#coronacut pic.twitter.com/bITnFWdz0s — Kien Tan (@kien1974) April 11, 2020

Let Lorna cut my hair tonight, after she finished she said it looks good from a distance. Thank fuck for social distancing #CoronaCut pic.twitter.com/ItGJ6o0ai7 — David Bowler (@Bowler39) April 9, 2020

I am STRUGGLING right now. Not major shit, but ya boy fucked up:



Decided to give myself a #coronacut and though my trimmer could make it through.



INCORRECT! It died 3/4 of the way through. I have to be at work in less than 9 hours. #EssentialWorkers



Here’s the results: pic.twitter.com/QJMWqzKvFW — Connor Bryant (@JConnorBryant) April 13, 2020

Is it growing in any? Maybe?

I cannot bring myself to look at his skull/my handiwork. Please don’t tell! #coronacut pic.twitter.com/yA76tgoIhC — LeAnne Cantrell (@kidsensela) April 9, 2020

gave my man a quarantine fade 💖 pic.twitter.com/bHi6O7msOD — badgirlkiki (@badgirIkiki) April 8, 2020

Well, this was a huge mistake for everyone concerned. pic.twitter.com/d7ZbD6XTPl — Will Tooke (@willtooketv) April 12, 2020

When you let your 3 teenagers freely cut your hair and beard...and leave it for the weekend. 😂 #coronacuts pic.twitter.com/WIOgc55ddf — Shelisa Welde (@OHEWelde) April 11, 2020