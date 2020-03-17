Stuck In Lockdown? Folks Online Share Hilarious Ways To Curb Boredom

As the coronavirus pandemic forces thousands of people into the confines of their homes, the internet is doing what it always does ― coming together in a time of crisis to produce ridiculous content.

On Monday, the hashtags #QuarantineLife and #stayhomechallenge began trending as people around the country either quarantined themselves after possible exposure to the virus, isolated themselves after testing positive or stayed home in an effort to practice social distancing and to limit community transmission.

While self-proclaimed introverts and homebodies were happy to report that things were going peachy in their households, others were clearly reaching new levels of boredom. Here are some of the ways people stayed entertained:

I’m gonna learn an animal sound a day. #QuarantineLife #stayhomechallenge — Roxana Ortega (@roxanaortega) March 17, 2020

me telling my future children about what being quarantined was like: pic.twitter.com/MxEvrKQkwT — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) March 15, 2020

While the world is falling apart at least you have your favorite cat duo to bless the timelines #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/FCtmqYvabr — iAmMoshow - The Cat Rapper ™ (@iammoshow) March 17, 2020

Putting on a concert for my pet rocks during self-quarantine pic.twitter.com/YtvSTw0UBL — Braydon (@Bray_erryday) March 16, 2020

Antics aside, quarantine life is not without its struggles...

People I’ve seen today: 0



Calories I’ve consumed today: 10,763#QuarantineLife — Kedzie Teller (@Kedz) March 17, 2020

Day -1: I accidently grated sliced cheese. Sliced. Cheese.



I will not survive #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/iYz92ISuCy — Flatten the Curve (@HylianKing) March 17, 2020

And finally, some more thoughtful people lent a helping hand by sharing important pet content:

'Well I might have run out of toilet paper, but at least I still have those emergency kitchen rolls...'



😱...'Goddammit!'🤨💩#QuarantineLife #QuarantineDogs pic.twitter.com/F6M4lvWiJk — Jo Fox (@JoBella8) March 16, 2020

#QuarantineCats day three and I have been so lonely that I’ve decided to like the dog pic.twitter.com/AdNMWsA0FO — jet (@jet11924896) March 16, 2020

Day 2 of quarantine with your pets. #QuarantineLife

pic.twitter.com/iTwXNf0uiO — code e (@ihatecodee) March 16, 2020

I told him he needs to wash his paws for at least 20 seconds 🐾 He hasn’t figured it out yet#QuarantineCats pic.twitter.com/0IAKxAsSES — Alison Greene (@GrassrootsSpeak) March 16, 2020