“Quarterback” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new docuseries premiered on July 12 and marks the latest addition to the platform’s sports programming, which includes “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing.” As the name suggests, “Quarterback” gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of NFL quarterbacks ― with a focus on the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota, formerly of the Atlanta Falcons.

Next in the ranking is the USA legal drama “Suits,” which has consistently dominated the ranking since joining Netflix on June 17. It’s worth noting that TV and film writers and actors, including those who worked on “Suits,” are on strike over fair pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

Another notable show that’s trending on Netflix is “Survival of the Thickest,” a new romantic comedy starring Michelle Buteau (and based on her collection of personal essays by the same name). The series premiered on July 13 and follows a newly single plus-sized woman as she navigates her post-breakup life and career as a stylist.

And cooking show enthusiasts seem to be tuning into “Five Star Chef,” a new competition series that pits seven chefs against each other in an epic fine-dining contest. Over the course of six episodes, the professionals vie for the position of head chef at the historic Palm Court restaurant at the luxury Langham Hotel in London.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

