Quavo And Offset Reunite For Emotional Tribute To Takeoff At 2023 BET Awards

Quavo and Offset reunited to honor their late Migos bandmate Takeoff with an emotional tribute performance at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday night.

The rappers performed a medley of songs, including Migos’ hit 2016 song “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. It was the first time Quavo and Offset performed together onstage since Takeoff’s death.

The late rapper, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley in the early morning hours on Nov. 1. He was 28 years old.

An image of Takeoff was displayed onstage during Quavo and Offset’s performance. At one point during the show, Offset could be heard shouting, “Do it for Take!”

Takeoff, Offset and Quavo, who all grew up together, formed Migos over a decade ago. Both Quavo and Offset have paid tribute to Takeoff on several occasions on social media since his death.

Quavo, who is Takeoff’s uncle, referred to the slain rapper as an “angel” in a since-deleted letter he posted on Instagram in November.

The Migos rappers faced breakup rumors prior to Takeoff’s death, and rumors of a further riff between Offset and Quavo had surfaced after Takeoff died.

Quavo delivered a tribute to Takeoff at the Grammys in February without Offset.

Rapper Cardi B, who is married to Offset, celebrated the rappers’ reunion Sunday on Twitter, writing, “I can’t take it right now ... proud of the boys.”