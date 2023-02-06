Quavo Delivers Moving 'In Memoriam' Tribute To Takeoff, And Everyone Is Crying

Rapper Quavo paid tribute to his late nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night with a heart-wrenching performance.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houston in November. He was with Quavo at the time.

At the Grammys in Los Angeles, Quavo performed his new song, “Without You,” which he released in tribute to his nephew. He also gave a heartfelt rendition of Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again,” accompanied by the gospel group Maverick City Music.

The performance was part of three breakouts during the Grammys’ annual “in memoriam” tribute, which also honored country singer Loretta Lynn, Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, actor and rapper Coolio, guitarist Jeff Beck and others. Kacey Musgraves sang “Coal Miner’s Daughter” for Lynn, and Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood sang “Songbird” in honor of McVie.

At 28, Takekoff was the youngest member of the Grammy-winning trio, which was formed with fellow rapper Offset in 2011. The three grew up together; Takeoff and Quavo first began performing music together in their teens.