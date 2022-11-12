Quavo Mourns Loss Of 'Angel' Takeoff With Heartfelt Tribute

Migos rapper Quavo mourned the loss of his nephew and bandmate, Takeoff, with a heartfelt tribute he posted on Instagram Saturday.

The rapper reflected on the memories they shared while growing up together, in a lengthy letter he dedicated to the slain artist. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was with Quavo when he was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in the early morning hours on Nov. 1. He was 28 years old.

“Super quiet though, quietest in the room, but paid attention to everything going on in the room, always been like that!!!” Quavo wrote. “Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody. He the most unbothered person in the world.”

The letter continued: “He never got mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law.”

Quavo, 31, later talked about his relationship with Takeoff, and how he previously couldn’t find the right title to describe their tight bond since “uncle” didn’t feel close enough.

“Now I finally get it... you are OUR angel,” he said. (Read his full letter here.)

Takeoff and Quavo at the 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration on June 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin via Getty Images

Takeoff, Quavo and Offset formed the Grammy award-winning and trendsetting group Migos. The trio released their first mixtape in 2011.

Cardi B, who’s married to Offset, also paid tribute to Takeoff with a touching message she posted on Instagram Saturday.

“Takeoff, your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” she wrote. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable, and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy.”

The “Up” rapper added that she was “heartbroken” over his death.

A “Celebration of Life” ceremony was held in honor of Takeoff at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday. Fans who were able to secure free tickets to the limited-capacity event were able to attend.