Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker Ejected Again For Bizarre On-Field Act

The rookie repeated a rookie mistake in a loss that stopped the Packers from advancing to the playoffs.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker needs to stop shoving guys who aren’t even wearing shoulder pads. (Watch the videos below.)

The rookie on Sunday pushed a Detroit Lions medical staffer coming to the aid of an injured player, and was ejected.

The Lions’ D’Andre Swift had caught a short pass and appeared to be struck in the head. Detroit staffers came onto the field to treat Swift, and Walker inexplicably pushed one of them from behind.

He was thrown out of the game and assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The Lions continued their drive and eventually scored a touchdown for a 20-16 comeback victory to eliminate host Green Bay from the upcoming playoffs.

Walker issued an extensive mea culpa.

“I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night, Walker wrote on Twitter. “I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!”

“I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I’ve made and I’m definitely paying for it now,” he added.

Walker shoved and struck a Buffalo Bills coach on the sideline during a game in October. That, too, resulted in Walker being booted from the proceedings.

Walker led his team with 121 tackles this season ― and in being ejected for pushing people who weren’t playing.

