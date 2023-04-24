What's Hot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Receives The Easiest Fact Check Of Her Life

Flight Attendants Share Their Best Tips For Flying With Little Kids

'Gender Queer' Named Most 'Challenged' Book At Libraries, Schools

Ex-Disney World Employee Allegedly Shot Hundreds Of Videos Up Women's Skirts

Clarence Thomas Would've 'Ignored' Senate Invitation Over Gifts Scandal, Dick Durbin Says

Spain Exhumes Fascist Party Founder From Mausoleum

Pete Davidson Shoves Pesky Fan After Knicks Playoff Win

If All Curveballs Were Like This Jhoan Duran Pitch, Nobody Would Ever Get A Hit

Don Lemon Announces He's Been Terminated By CNN: 'I Am Stunned'

Bam Margera Wanted By Pennsylvania Police After Fleeing Scene Of Altercation

My Loved One Donated Their Body To Science. This Is What It Meant For My Grief.

Is Talc In Makeup Dangerous For Your Health? Here's What Experts Say.

EntertainmentPrince Harryroyal familyking charles

Queen Camilla's Son Expertly Dodges Question About Prince Harry And The Coronation

Tom Parker Bowles, a food writer and critic, also said there was "no end game" when his mother married Charles, who is now king.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Tom Parker Bowles expertly dodged a question about his stepbrother, Prince Harry, during an appearance on “The News Agents” podcast with Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis last week.

The food writer and critic, who is the son of the former Camilla Parker Bowles, was asked by Maitlis if “there’s a panic about whether Harry would come or not” to King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation, which takes place on May 6.

Parker Bowles replied that the decision had “nothing to do with me,” before jokingly saying he and his son were concerned about whether Harry Kane, captain of England’s national team, was coming to the coronation.

The 48-year-old also defended his mother from those that may speculate that she always wanted to be queen.

“I think change happens, but I don’t care what anyone says, this wasn’t any sort of end game,” the writer said. “She married the person she loved and this is what happened.”

Tom Parker Bowles, Laura Parker Bowles, Prince Harry and Prince William following the civil ceremony marriage between HRH Prince of Wales and Mrs. Camilla Parker Bowles on April 9, 2005, in Berkshire, England.
Tom Parker Bowles, Laura Parker Bowles, Prince Harry and Prince William following the civil ceremony marriage between HRH Prince of Wales and Mrs. Camilla Parker Bowles on April 9, 2005, in Berkshire, England.
Julian Herbert via Getty Images

Maitlis ― a journalist who conducted the infamous Prince Andrew interview in 2019 that led to him stepping back as a working royal ― also asked Parker Bowles if it was “weird” to think of his mother as queen.

“Not really because she’s still our mother,” Parker Bowles answered. “I say ‘our’ but not the royal ‘we,’ speaking for my sister [Laura Lopes] and me. She’s our mother.”

And despite his mother’s new title, Parker Bowles insisted he will not be given one of his own.

“I become nothing,” the writer said with a laugh. “There’d be revolution if they started handing it out to people like me... You’re not going to find us with great estates, being called the ‘duke of whatever.’ No, that would be appalling.”

Camilla, then-Duchess of Cornwall, with her son Tom Parker Bowles (left) and daughter Laura Lopes (right) watch the racing as they attend the Cheltenham Festival on March 11, 2015.
Camilla, then-Duchess of Cornwall, with her son Tom Parker Bowles (left) and daughter Laura Lopes (right) watch the racing as they attend the Cheltenham Festival on March 11, 2015.
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

He also defended those who may protest at the coronation ― like the anti-monarchy group, Republic ― telling the podcast hosts that “everyone has the right to think what they want.”

“You know, going back to Extinction Rebellion and Animal Rebellion and Republic and whatever it is, everyone has a right to their say,” he said. “We live in, thankfully, a free country.”

He added that “if people want to protest that’s their right to do so.”

Charles’ coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey next month, though he became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died in September of last year.

Buckingham Palace recently revealed that the Duke of Sussex will be in attendance at the ceremony, while Meghan Markle will remain in California, as it is the couple’s son Archie’s fourth birthday.

Go To Homepage
Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community