As royals fans tuned in to watch King Charles’ coronation weekend, it seems many also took the time to check out some monarchy-themed entertainment on Netflix.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. A prequel to Shonda Rhimes’ steamy Regency-era drama “Bridgerton,” the new six-episode series focuses on young Queen Charlotte’s love story and rise to power as the wife of King George III.

Next in the ranking is “Firefly Lane,” another Netflix drama series. It explores the relationship between two best friends during their teen years in the ’70s and in the present as adults. The second half of the second and final season premiered on April 27, almost five months after the first half dropped on Dec. 2.

Netflix "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" on Netflix.

Looking further down the list, there’s another brand-new series. As the name suggests, “Jewish Matchmaking” is a reality show about singles working with a Jewish matchmaker and the traditional practice of shidduchim dating.

The non-Netflix show in the ranking is “Better Call Saul,” the AMC legal crime drama that is both a prequel and sequel to “Breaking Bad.” The final season of the series joined the streaming service on April 18.

Read on for the full top 10 list

HuffPost

