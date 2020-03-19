While the queen still held audiences this week at Buckingham Palace, she canceled forthcoming garden parties, as well as the Maundy Service held on the Thursday before Easter.

Investiture ceremonies, as well as the planned state visit by the emperor and empress of Japan, are postponed, while the fate of Trooping the Colour ― the queen’s official birthday parade, which takes place in June ― remains up in the air.

To date, the U.K. has 2,626 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to The Guardian. So far, 103 people have died there.

