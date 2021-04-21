Queen Elizabeth Marks 95th Birthday With Thank You Message For Prince Philip Tributes

Queen Elizabeth II marked her 95th birthday on Wednesday with a message of thanks for people around the world who sent condolences following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the British monarch said she “very much” appreciated the “many messages of good wishes” on her birthday.

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world,” the queen continued.

Philip died at the age of 99 on April 9. His funeral took place Saturday. The couple were married for more than 70 years.

“My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days,” the queen added. “We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”

On Twitter, Buckingham Palace shared a photograph of the queen in 2020 and said she “remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning.”

Today is The Queen’s 95th birthday.



HM was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in London, the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York.



This year The Queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh.