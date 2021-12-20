Queen Elizabeth Cancels Christmas At Sandringham: Reports

Queen Elizabeth will be visited by family over the Christmas holiday. Sean Gallup via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth is canceling Christmas at her Sandringham Estate as coronavirus cases rise around the world and the U.K. recorded over 90,000 daily cases as of Monday morning. Instead, the sovereign will spend Christmas at Windsor Castle.

Rebecca English, a royal editor at the Daily Mail, reported Monday on Twitter that “Her Majesty has decided to celebrate Christmas at Windsor and will not travel to Sandringham. The decision was a personal one after careful consideration and reflects a precautionary approach.”

“There will be family visiting Windsor over the Christmas period and all appropriate guidelines will be followed,” English said, adding that “it looks as if the Queen will worship privately on Christmas Day inside the castle.”

Last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the queen and Prince Philip spent their Christmas holiday at Windsor Castle instead of their usual location at Sandringham.

The queen records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle in 2019. WPA Pool via Getty Images

“Having considered all the appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

Though the royal family chose to forgo their normal holiday traditions last year, they did gather together to thank front-line workers and volunteers at Windsor Castle, where they posed for a socially distanced shot.

In addition to the queen, other royals in attendance included Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex; and Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

This year will be the queen’s first Christmas without her husband in over seven decades. Philip died in April at the age of 99.

The royals wait in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle last year to thank local volunteers and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic and during the holiday season. Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images

