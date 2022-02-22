Buckingham Palace Issues Update On Queen Elizabeth's Health

Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health Tuesday, announcing that the 95-year-old was canceling planned virtual engagements for the day. The statement came just two days after it was confirmed that the sovereign had tested positive for COVID-19.

“As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The palace said Sunday that the queen had tested positive for COVID-19 and “was experiencing mild cold like symptoms,” but that she was expected “to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday that Queen Elizabeth was canceling planned virtual engagements. Sean Gallup via Getty Images

Shortly after the initial statement on Sunday, the royal family’s social media accounts posted two messages on behalf of the queen, which seemed reassuring. Tuesday’s statement, however, became a source of concern for the monarch, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year.

Prior to Queen Elizabeth’s COVID-19 news, Both Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive earlier this month. All three members of the royal family are triple vaccinated.