Queen Elizabeth's Death Certificate Confirms Monarch Died Of Old Age

The certificate also revealed how long the queen was dead before it was announced publicly — and her occupation.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The National Records of Scotland released the death certificate of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, exactly three weeks after the queen died on Sept. 8.

The entry from the Register of Deaths lists the queen’s cause of death as “old age.” The 96-year-old sovereign “died peacefully” at Balmoral in Scotland.

Her time of death is documented as 3:10 p.m. British Summer Time, which was more than three hours before the public was informed at 6:30 p.m. BST.

Elizabeth’s occupation reads as “Her Majesty The Queen.”

The queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, is listed as the informant of her death.

In a statement from the National Records of Scotland, the department confirmed that the queen’s death was registered in Aberdeenshire on Sept. 16.

An extract published by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday from Queen Elizabeth's entry in the Register of Deaths.
Crown copyright. Data supplied by National Records of Scotland.

King Charles III, queen consort Camilla and Princess Anne were reportedly by the queen’s side when she died, while we now know Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex arrived at Balmoral nearly two hours after the queen’s death.

Prince Harry’s plane landed in Aberdeen, which is about an hour’s drive from Balmoral, about 15 minutes after the royal family announced the queen’s death.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are now based in Montecito, California, were both in the U.K. at the time for a charity event.

Shortly after the palace confirmed the queen’s death, Charles released a statement remembering his “beloved” mother.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother,” he said, adding, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Prince William; Prince Andrew; Sophie, Countess of Wessex; and Prince Edward are pictured driving to Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8, in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images

Following the queen’s death, the palace announced that the official royal period of mourning would extend until seven days after the queen’s funeral.

The late monarch’s state funeral, which was attended by over 2,000 people, was held on Sept. 19.

Prior to the funeral, the queen’s coffin was lying in state for four days, giving mourners an opportunity to pay their respects to the sovereign, who reigned for 70 years.

via Associated Press
King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey.
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Prince Harry looks down as King Charles III and Princess Anne salute during the queen's funeral.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales arrive at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The royal corgis await the funeral cortege on Sept. 19, 2022.
MARKO DJURICA via Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex sits in a car as she attends Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral and burial.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Flowers on the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it arrives at Windsor Castle.
via Associated Press
Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the ceremonial procession of the queen's coffin arrives at Windsor Castle for the committal service.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince Harry and Prince William follow the hearse carrying the queen's coffin toward St. George's Chapel.
via Associated Press
The Princess of Wales looks from the window of the car following the queen's coffin as it travels from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London.
via Associated Press
Princess Charlotte of Wales appears to cry following the state funeral for her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Members of the royal family watch as the Imperial State Crown is removed from the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the committal service at St. George's Chapel.
