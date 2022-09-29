The National Records of Scotland released the death certificate of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, exactly three weeks after the queen died on Sept. 8.

The entry from the Register of Deaths lists the queen’s cause of death as “old age.” The 96-year-old sovereign “died peacefully” at Balmoral in Scotland.

Her time of death is documented as 3:10 p.m. British Summer Time, which was more than three hours before the public was informed at 6:30 p.m. BST.

Elizabeth’s occupation reads as “Her Majesty The Queen.”

The queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, is listed as the informant of her death.

In a statement from the National Records of Scotland, the department confirmed that the queen’s death was registered in Aberdeenshire on Sept. 16.

An extract published by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday from Queen Elizabeth's entry in the Register of Deaths. Crown copyright. Data supplied by National Records of Scotland.

King Charles III, queen consort Camilla and Princess Anne were reportedly by the queen’s side when she died, while we now know Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex arrived at Balmoral nearly two hours after the queen’s death.

Prince Harry’s plane landed in Aberdeen, which is about an hour’s drive from Balmoral, about 15 minutes after the royal family announced the queen’s death.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are now based in Montecito, California, were both in the U.K. at the time for a charity event.

Shortly after the palace confirmed the queen’s death, Charles released a statement remembering his “beloved” mother.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother,” he said, adding, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Prince William; Prince Andrew; Sophie, Countess of Wessex; and Prince Edward are pictured driving to Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8, in Aberdeen, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images

Following the queen’s death, the palace announced that the official royal period of mourning would extend until seven days after the queen’s funeral.

The late monarch’s state funeral, which was attended by over 2,000 people, was held on Sept. 19.

Prior to the funeral, the queen’s coffin was lying in state for four days, giving mourners an opportunity to pay their respects to the sovereign, who reigned for 70 years.