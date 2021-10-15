Queen Elizabeth Criticizes Those Who 'Talk, But Don't Do' Regarding Climate Change

“Exactly,” Jones responded. “It’s a time for doing. And watching your grandson on the television this morning saying there’s no point going to space, we need to save the Earth ...”

“Yes, I read about it,” the queen replies.

Jones was referring to a comment Prince William made during an interview with the BBC on Thursday.

“We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live,” he said.

Buckingham Palace had no comment or clarification on the queen’s remarks when reached by HuffPost on Friday.