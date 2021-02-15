In an interview with British Vogue, the photographer ― who took the photo from London ― elaborated on the significance of the nature surrounding the couple in the gorgeous picture.

“With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn’t need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates,” he said of the two, who are pictured in Santa Barbara.

“To be asked to help share this absolute joy after such an unimaginable loss and heartache is a marker of true friendship,” he added, referring to a miscarriage Meghan shared publicly last year.