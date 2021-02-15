Queen Elizabeth reacted with delight after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced over the weekend that they are expecting their second child.
The Sussexes, who now live in California after stepping back as senior working members of the royal family in 2020, shared the happy news with their family members across the pond prior to making a public announcement.
“Her Majesty, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well,” a representative for Buckingham Palace told HuffPost by email Monday morning.
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to HuffPost Sunday that “Archie is going to be a big brother” and that the royal couple “are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”
Harry and Meghan also shared a sweet black-and-white photo taken by their friend, Vogue contributing photographer Misan Harriman, alongside the announcement.
Harriman noted on Twitter that he took the stunning photo remotely by using an iPad and also congratulated the couple on their “joyous” news.
“Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow,” he wrote.
In an interview with British Vogue, the photographer ― who took the photo from London ― elaborated on the significance of the nature surrounding the couple in the gorgeous picture.
“With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn’t need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates,” he said of the two, who are pictured in Santa Barbara.
“To be asked to help share this absolute joy after such an unimaginable loss and heartache is a marker of true friendship,” he added, referring to a miscarriage Meghan shared publicly last year.
