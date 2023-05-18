Cost Of Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral Revealed

King Charles III follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her state funeral on Sep.19, 2022. DANNY LAWSON via Getty Images

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II took place at Westminster Abbey on September 19th, 2022.

World leaders and royalty descended on London to pay their respects as part of a memorial like no other in modern history.

Millions of people around the globe tuned in to watch while thousands lined the streets of London to grab one last glimpse of the monarch’s coffin.

Nearly eight months later, the Treasury has revealed that the queen’s funeral and her lying in state cost the taxpayer £162 million (around $201 million USD).

In a statement, chief secretary to the Treasury John Glen described her death and the period of national mourning as a “moment of huge national significance.”

Queen Elizabeth II attends an Armed Forces Act of Loyalty Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 28, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

He added: “During this period, many hundreds of thousands of people came in person to pay their respects, at the lying at rest in Edinburgh, the lying-in-state in Westminster, as well as in London and Windsor for the state funeral on 19 September.

“Many more people also came out to support his majesty the king and other members of the royal family as they travelled around the UK during this time.

“The government’s priorities were that these events ran smoothly and with the appropriate level of dignity, while at all times ensuring the safety and security of the public.

“As departments finalise their accounts ahead of publication in the coming months, the government is now able to publish an estimate of the costs associated with delivery of these events by the main government departments and devolved administrations involved.”

King Charles attends the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. The service took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

The home office took on the highest expenses, shouldering around £73.68 million of the cost. The department of culture, media and sport then took on £57million.

The Scottish government also spent £18.756 million on the queen’s lying at rest.

Breakdown Of The Costs Department for culture, media & sport - £57.420 million Department for transport - £2.565 million Foreign, Commonwealth & development office - £2.096 million Home office - £73.68 million Ministry of defence - £2.890 million Northern Ireland office - £2.134 million Scottish government - £18.756 million Welsh government - £2.202 million TOTAL - £161.743 million

Queen Elizabeth was born in 1926 and came to the throne in 1952. She died at Balmoral Castle on September 8 aged 96 - after 70 years on the throne.