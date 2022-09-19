Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, In Photos

Observers around the world watched Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, as mourners paid their final respects to the late monarch.
The queen died on Sept. 8 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. She was 96.
The funeral, which was attended by over 2,000 people, included an international audience of royal families and heads of state.
The funeral followed four days of the queen’s coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall, where people waited in a mileslong line for hours to file past.
On Friday night, the queen’s four children ― King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward ― all took part in a vigil for their mother. The following night, the queen’s eight grandchildren, including Princes William and Harry, also participated in a vigil.
The queen’s coffin was moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on Monday, followed by a procession that included members of the royal family and the king’s household.
On Sunday, Buckingham Palace released an order of service for the funeral, confirming that Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, would be participating in the processional.
Following the funeral, the “Last Post” musical call will play, followed by two minutes of silence, which will be observed across the United Kingdom. The funeral will officially come to a close as people sing the national anthem, “God Save the King.”
The queen’s coffin will then make one last journey to Windsor Castle, where members of the royal family and past and present members of the royal households will gather for a private committal service at St. George’s Chapel, where the queen will be buried within the Royal Vault. Prince Philip’s coffin will be moved to be buried beside the queen at the chapel.
Following the service, another private burial will occur that evening at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.
Take a look at more images from the funeral service below:
Joe Maher via Getty Images
King Charles III is seen on The Mall ahead of the State Funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
Yeoman of the Guard at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Guests arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey
GEOFF PUGH via Getty Images
Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, parents of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, arrive at Westminster Abbey.
Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images
Invited guests arriving at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
OLI SCARFF via Getty Images
President Joe Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey.
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
President Joe Biden and Jill Biden in Westminster Abbey.
EMILIO MORENATTI via Getty Images
A marching band performs ahead of the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.
JAMES MANNING via Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrive at the state funeral.
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
Former Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair arrive at Westminster Abbey.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Children view flower arrangements left outside Windsor Castle as they wait for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to arrive on Sep. 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, will take place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey.
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, and Hugh O'Leary arrive at Westminster Abbey.
Joe Maher via Getty Images
Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence arrive at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
BEN STANSALL via Getty Images
Gentlemen at Arms, the Queen's bodyguard takes part in the state funeral service.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern arrives.
Joe Maher via Getty Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince George of Wales are seen on The Mall ahead of the state funeral.
Anthony Devlin via Getty Images
Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Camilla, Queen consort head to the Abbey.