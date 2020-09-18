Queen Elizabeth Strips Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein Of Major Honor

Queen Elizabeth is stripping Harvey Weinstein of a major honor, following his conviction on rape charges earlier this year.
The disgraced producer was given the Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2004, which the queen has now had “cancelled and annulled” along with his name being “erased from the Register of the said Order,” The London Gazette reported Friday.
In February, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault charges. He will serve out a 23-year prison sentence, which his lawyers have said he will appeal.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter