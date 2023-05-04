Here’s What Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation Looked Like In 1953

Thousands of people packed the streets of London to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II on June 2, 1953.

With the late monarch’s eldest son, the now-King Charles III, poised to take part in the same ceremony on Saturday, HuffPost takes a look back at just some of the pomp that engulfed the English capital almost 70 years ago.

Advertisement

From the official proceedings in Westminster Abbey and the queen’s carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace to her balcony wave, street parties, fireworks and more, the video above and the photos below capture the scene: