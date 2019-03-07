Queen Elizabeth II Shares First Instagram Post, And It's A Throwback

Elizabeth II is officially an Insta-Queen.

Britain’s 92-year-old monarch on Thursday published her first photographs to the verified @theroyalfamily Instagram account from London’s Science Museum.

The queen posted two archive images of a letter that Charles Babbage — who is “credited as the world’s first computer pioneer,” according to the caption — wrote to her great-great-grandfather, Prince Albert, in 1843.

Perhaps Elizabeth realized it was time for a Throwback Thursday, or #TBT, post?

“In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the ‘Analytical Engine’ upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron,” the caption says.

The post was signed: “Elizabeth R.” Two photographs of the historic social media moment were also shared as an Instagram Story:

“The Queen’s Instagram post was published when Her Majesty touched the screen in the Smith Centre before invited guests,” royal family said in a statement. She also formally opened the museum’s new Smith Centre.

The queen sent her first tweet in her own name from the same venue in 2014:

It is a pleasure to open the Information Age exhibition today at the @ScienceMuseum and I hope people will enjoy visiting. Elizabeth R. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 24, 2014

Royal aides have previously updated the official royal family Instagram feed with snaps of the queen and relatives meeting dignitaries and attending official functions:

The Queen watches primary school children playing with robots @sciencemuseum.



Educating the next generation and sparking a passion for science is central to the @sciencemuseum’s mission. pic.twitter.com/SZkQjJcgLK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 7, 2019

