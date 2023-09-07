King Charles Releases Emotional Statement Marking 1 Year Since Queen Elizabeth's Death

LOADING ERROR LOADING

King Charles released an emotional statement paying tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on behalf of the one-year anniversary of her death.

The 96-year-old monarch “died peacefully” at Balmoral in Scotland on Sept. 8, 2022, after reigning for 70 years.

Charles, longtime British heir apparent, ascended to the throne immediately following the death of his mother.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” Charles said in a Buckingham Palace statement, shared with HuffPost on Thursday.

A photo of the late Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles on May 18, 2009, in London. WPA POOL VIA GETTY IMAGES

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all,” the king said.

He signed off on the note ― which was also released as an audio recording ― as “Charles R.” The “R” stands for “Rex,” which means “King” in Latin.

One day after the death of Queen Elizabeth last year, Charles made his first speech as king and spoke of his “darling mama.”

“Throughout her life, her majesty the queen — my beloved mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother,” he said at the time.