One of the last people to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state shared a jaw-dropping perspective on the experience. (Watch the video below.)
“I think it’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life, even having my children,” she told the BBC’s Sophie Raworth. “I think this tops that.”
The woman wasn’t alone in being moved by the death of the queen, who was monarch for seven decades.
Hundreds of thousands of mourners, including luminaries like David Beckham, waited 10 hours or more to view the queen’s coffin. The line stretched to 5 miles long, NPR reported.
“Obviously the queen [is] such an important part to many people in the U.K. and especially those that have been in the armed forces and served and given the oath of allegiance to the queen. I just felt compelled to come down here,” military veteran Chris Jay told NPR.
See photos from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral below:
TOM JENKINS via Getty Images
The Princess of Wales follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard.
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
Yeoman of the Guard at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Guests arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey
ADAM GERRARD via Getty Images
Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia arrive at Westminster Abbey in London.
MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images
Monaco's Prince Albert and his wife Charlene arrive at Westminster Abbey.
GEOFF PUGH via Getty Images
Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, parents of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, arrive at Westminster Abbey.
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
Coldstream Guards ahead of the state funeral Queen Elizabeth II on Sep. 19.
Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images
Invited guests arriving at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
OLI SCARFF via Getty Images
President Joe Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey.
EMILIO MORENATTI via Getty Images
A marching band performs ahead of the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern arrives.
JAMES MANNING via Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrive at the state funeral.
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, and Hugh O'Leary arrive at Westminster Abbey.
HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images
King Charles III and Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend the state funeral for their mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
Former Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair arrive at Westminster Abbey.
SARAH MEYSSONNIER via Getty Images
King Charles III arrives with Princess Anne, Prince William, and Prince Harry for the funeral.
MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images
Prince William and Prince Harry walked side-by-side at Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession to Westminster Abbey, alongside their cousin, Peter Phillips.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
(L-R) Prince George of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey.
HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images
The Duke of Sussex stands next to King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince William as they salute.
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
BEN STANSALL via Getty Images
Gentlemen at Arms, the Queen's bodyguard takes part in the state funeral service.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the funeral.
PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images
The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Beatrice, during the state funeral.
Tristan Fewings via Getty Images
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried into Westminster Abbey.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.
BEN STANSALL via Getty Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Peter Phillips, and Zara and Mike Tindall attend the state funeral service.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Members of the royal family walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as they leave the state funeral.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The Wales family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II carried by pallbearers at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey.
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex and Camilla, Queen Consort during the state funeral.
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
The royals during the state funeral.
OLI SCARFF via Getty Images
The Prince of Wales follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Prince William and Prince Harry during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Sep.19
TIM MERRY via Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte look at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre.
Neil Mockford via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice of York are driven behind the procession of the coffin towards Buckingham Palace following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The procession heads down the Mall towards Wellington Arch following the state funeral.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The Bearer Party transfer the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, into the State Hearse at Wellington Arch following the state funeral.
Richard Heathcote via Getty Images
Mourners watch the State Hearse of Queen Elizabeth II as it drives along the Long Walk ahead of the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor.
ANDY STENNING via Getty Images
King Charles III salutes as he and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort make their way by car to Windsor.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince William, Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, and Princess Beatrice observe the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is transferred from the gun carriage to the hearse at Wellington Arch.
DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William look at members of the Bearer Party transferring the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte of Wales cries next to the Princess of Wales, Prince George and Camilla, Queen Consort at Wellington Arch after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images
Royal Navy sailors escort the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, at Wellington Arch in London.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
King Charles III and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.
GLYN KIRK via Getty Images
The queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy, are walked inside Windsor Castle on Sep. 19 ahead of the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The Duke of Sussex, Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence walk at Windsor Castle on the way to the committal service.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
A marching band walks along Albert Road on Sep.19 in Windsor, England ahead of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor.
JOE GIDDENS via Getty Images
The queen's grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, attend the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II in St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle.