One of the last people to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state shared a jaw-dropping perspective on the experience. (Watch the video below.)

“I think it’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life, even having my children,” she told the BBC’s Sophie Raworth. “I think this tops that.”

The woman wasn’t alone in being moved by the death of the queen, who was monarch for seven decades.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners, including luminaries like David Beckham, waited 10 hours or more to view the queen’s coffin. The line stretched to 5 miles long, NPR reported.

“Obviously the queen [is] such an important part to many people in the U.K. and especially those that have been in the armed forces and served and given the oath of allegiance to the queen. I just felt compelled to come down here,” military veteran Chris Jay told NPR.

