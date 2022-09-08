In Photos: Queen Elizabeth II Over The Years

Queen Elizabeth II, the world’s second-longest reigning monarch, died Thursday at the age of 96.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Prince Charles immediately became King Charles following the death of his mother.
The monarch, who was a symbol of humility and duty above all, reigned for 70 years, the longest in British history.
Take a look at her life and service:
