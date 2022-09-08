In Photos: Queen Elizabeth II Over The Years

Queen Elizabeth II, the world’s second-longest reigning monarch, died Thursday at the age of 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Prince Charles immediately became King Charles following the death of his mother.

The monarch, who was a symbol of humility and duty above all, reigned for 70 years, the longest in British history.

Advertisement

Take a look at her life and service:

Elizabeth, Duchess of York, holds her baby daughter Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen Elizabeth II. The future queen was born in 1926. Hulton Deutsch via Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth at St Paul's Walden Bury in 1927. Print Collector via Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth at age 2 in 1928. Print Collector via Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of York with Princess Elizabeth in 1928. Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Advertisement

Princess Elizabeth, circa 1929, at about 3 years old. Print Collector via Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth in an image from a family album taken in 1929 to 1930. The Royal Photographic Society Collection/Victoria and Albert Museum, London/Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth walks in to visit the Royal Tournament at Olympia in 1932. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Prince Edward and Princess Elizabeth returning from Crathie Church in Balmoral, Scotland, in 1933. Culture Club/Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth at age 9 in 1935. Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Advertisement

Princess Elizabeth in an elegant winter coat in a photo circa 1935. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth and her younger sister, Princess Margaret, petting a corgi in 1936. Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth with two corgi dogs at her home at 145 Piccadilly, London, in 1936. Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth at age 11 in 1937. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth being greeted by an official. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Advertisement

Princess Elizabeth visiting Bekonscot, a model village and railway. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth seen in the Royal Box at the Aldershot Tattoo in 1938. Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth at Windsor Castle in 1940. Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

A 1940 photo of the royal family at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth playing a piano at Windsor Castle in 1940. Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Advertisement

Princess Elizabeth on the grounds of Windsor Castle in 1941. Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth writing at her desk in Windsor Castle in 1944. Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth as a junior commander in the Auxiliary Territorial Service circa 1945. NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth represents the King at colorful trooping ceremony. Bettmann via Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace shortly before their wedding in 1947. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Advertisement

Princess Elizabeth and The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during their honeymoon in 1947. Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh wave at the crowds from the balcony at Buckingham Palace after Elizabeth's coronation in June 1953. Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at the premiere of "Because You're Mine." ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave a banquet during their Commonwealth visit to Australia in 1954. Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II wearing her family's orders and orders of her kingdom on the sash over her shoulder, along with several items of family jewelry. Bettmann via Getty Images

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II in an undated image. Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II with her son Prince Charles. ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II driving a Daimler saloon car with Prince Charles and Princess Anne as passengers, circa 1957. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and their children at Windsor on the Queen's 39th birthday in April 1965. Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne in 1967. Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II with one of her corgis at Sandringham in 1970. Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Balmoral, Scotland, in 1972. Fox Photos/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II steps into a puddle during her visit to New Zealand in 1977. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales and the Queen attend the Opening of Parliament in London in November 1982. Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II takes photos of her husband at the Windsor Horse Show on May 16, 1982. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II meets British Airways dignitaries during a visit to Heathrow Airport in 2004 to mark the 10th anniversary of UNICEF and British Airways' Change for Good program. Chris Young/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II leaves the Palace of Westminster after the State Opening of Parliament in London on Nov. 15, 2006. Tom Pilston/The Independent/Pool/AP

A photo released Nov. 18, 2007, shows Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Broadlands, Hampshire, earlier in the year. Fiona Hanson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II returns to Buckingham Palace in central London after addressing Parliament during the official State Opening of Parliament ceremony at Westminster, on November 18, 2009. Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II holds on to her hat in high winds as she arrives for a visit to RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales on April 1, 2011. Christopher Furlong/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement

The Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth II watch part of a children's sports event on their visit to Vernon Park in Nottingham on June 13, 2012. Phil Noble/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II delivers the Queen's Speech from the Throne in the House of Lords next to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on June 4, 2014. Carl Court/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II greets guests at a reception for winners of The Queen's Awards for Enterprise 2014 at Buckingham Palace on July 14, 2014. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II travels by carriage after the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony on June 16, 2014 in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, visit the Tower of London's poppy installation on October 16, 2014. Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II prepare to leave the Houses of Parliament after the State Opening of Parliament on May 18, 2016. Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II walks through The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Galleries at Westminster Abbey in London on June 8, 2018. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II attend a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in Widnes, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II visits Watergate House to mark the centenary of GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters), the UK's Intelligence, Security and Cyber Agency on February 14, 2019 in London. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Schoolchildren wave Union flags as Queen Elizabeth II leaves St Paul's Cathedral in London on June 21, 2011. Akira Suemori/Pool via AP

Advertisement

Britain's Queen Elizabeth waves to Pope Francis at the end of their meeting at the Vatican on April 3, 2014. Gregorio Borgia/AP

Queen Elizabeth II looks at the view out of a window during a visit to reopen Canada House on Feb. 19, 2015. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via AP

Queen Elizabeth II travels on a train pulled by the steam locomotive 'Union of South Africa' between engagements in Scotland on Sept. 9, 2015. Andrew Milligan/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, waves to well-wishers during a walkabout on her 90th birthday in Windsor on April 21, 2016. Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Dec. 25, 2018. Frank Augstein/AP

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Royal Air Force base Marham in eastern England on February 3, 2020. Richard Pohle/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle in a photo issued Dec. 23, 2021. Victoria Jones/Pool via AP

Queen Elizabeth II commemorates Accession Day, marking the start of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year, on February 2, 2022 in Sandringham. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II is joined by one of her dogs, Candy, as she views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees at Windsor Castle on February 4, 2022. Steve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images)