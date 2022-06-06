Brits Go Wild When Queen Has Tea With Paddington Bear

British fans went bonkers Saturday when the queen and their favorite bear had tea together in Buckingham Palace for Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

The get-together with monarch and kid lit hero Paddington Bear — thanks to some movie-making sleight of hand — also featured marmalade sandwiches.

When it was time for the celebrations to begin, Paddington said: “Happy Jubilee, ma’am. And thank you, for everything.”

Tea with Paddington was screened to a crowd of thousands outside of Buckingham Palace to open a concert in celebration of the queen’s 70 years on the throne.

“People went absolutely wild” over the video, Sky News reported.